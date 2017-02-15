U.N. silent during ISIS genocide of Christians

Not living up to its self-proclaimed roll as being global peacekeepers, the United Nations is remaining silent while the notorious Islamic terrorist group ISIS continues it “sickening” genocide of Christians in the Middle East.

Even though the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) received an urgent testimony detailing ISIS’ genocidal acts against Christians and other religious minorities in Syria and Iraq in a document that was filed by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) – in partnership with its European affiliate, the European Centre for Law and Justice (ELLJ) – the globalists have continued to look the other way.

Blind eye to genocide

ACLJ’s document urged the U.N. to act immediately by – first of all – officially recognizing Christians and other persecuted minority groups as being victims of brutal genocide at the hands of the notorious jihadist group.

“In the nine long months since we submitted our testimony, ISIS has continued its systematic reign of terror against these groups, while the United Nations has remained silent,” ACLJ’s Palmer Williams stressed. “The victims who managed to survive and escape captivity languish in refugee camps.”

While U.N. officials remain busy by issuing anti-Semitic policies against Israel in favor of the terrorist-run Palestinian Authority (PA), they continue to turn a blind eye to the atrocities ISIS inflicts on innocent Christians in the Middle East and elsewhere.

“In October, when Allied forces began their campaign to liberate the Nineveh region of Iraq from the grips of ISIS, some Christian leaders were able to return to their ancient homeland for the first time in over two years,” the ACLJ reported. “Having fled for their lives when ISIS took over the region in 2014, the leaders returned to piles of rubble.”

Just as the Palestinians seek to wipe the Jewish people off the face of the planet and destroy the state of Israel, ISIS seeks to eradicate Christians from the areas it has taken over in the Middle East.

“The 300,000 Christians who resided in the region when ISIS brutally took over the region has now dwindled to 20 to 30 Christian residents,” the Washington, D.C.-based organization informed. “Their places of worship, ancient texts, and congregations have summarily been wiped out by ISIS.”

Facts are stacking up against ISIS as it continues to lose its strongholds, which is revealing its genocidal activities across the Middle East – massacres and brutal killings that the U.N. has been well aware of for some time, but done nothing about.

“As more ISIS-held regions are liberated in the coming months, more evidence will undoubtedly reveal the indisputable genocidal acts by ISIS against religious minorities,” Williams pointed out. “The growing body of evidence demonstrates that the inhuman violence at issue is, in fact, genocide. This evidence is well-documented, and it is sickening.”

Calling the U.N. out

Addressing ISIS’s senseless slaughtering of Christians in its new submission to the UNHRC, attorneys with ACLJ are calling upon the globalist group once again to simply recognize Christians and other minority groups as being victims of genocide as defined by The Genocide Convention – in an acknowledgement that would be the initial step toward putting an end to Islamic onslaught on innocent lives.

“Yet, the U.N. has not taken this critical step of acknowledging the genocide taking place in Iraq and Syria,” ACLJ attorneys wrote in their latest document submitted to the U.N. “While the ECLJ calls for swift and decisive action by the international community to stop the genocide and protect the victims, it also recognizes that the first step is for the U.N. to recognize that the atrocities constitute genocide. A declaration by the Human Rights Council that the Islamic State is engaged in genocide and action by this Council calling for the U.N. General Assembly (and other appropriate organs of the U.N.) to follow suit would carry significant weight.”

The ACLJ – which has already collected more than 270,000 signatures on its ”Stop the Genocide, Protect Christians” online petition – is demanding that the U.N. fulfill its obligation to the world as a peacekeeper and do what it can to protect peaceful religious minorities from the notorious Islamic militants mercilessly operating in Iran and Iraq.

“The U.N. must defend the rights of all religious minorities, including the Christians in Iraq, Syria, and any other place where the Islamic State engages in genocide,” the nonprofit Christian legal group asserted. “We respectfully request that this Council declare that the Islamic State and its followers are committing acts of genocide against Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities and to then act accordingly. The very mission of this organization requires nothing less.”

The ACLJ, which is led by chief counsel Jay Sekulow, has no intention of backing down from its demand that the U.N. fulfill its duty by standing up for peaceful people of faith being massacred in a strong stand against the Islamic State.

“We will continue to hold global leaders accountable to the international legal commitments they’ve made to ensure historic atrocities and genocide never occur again,” ACLJ proclaimed. “As Christians and other religious minorities are targeted for extinction by ISIS, the international community must move quickly to recognize the genocide for what it is so that they can then act swiftly and definitively to end the historic human rights crises in areas of the world dominated by jihadists.”